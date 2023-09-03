Watch Clemson vs Duke for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Clemson and Duke will face against each other for the 2023 NCAA Football season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Clemson vs Duke FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

It’s the first game of the season, and the teams are gearing up for what will undoubtedly be a year of intense competition, brimming with emotions, and the potential to witness the emergence of future football stars.

Based on the statistics, Clemson boast superior talent on both offense and defense, and they are expected to efficiently take care of business against the Blue Devils. However, Duke’s quarterback and head coach have the potential to rally their teams into a significant clash with the Tigers. It will be captivating to witness who ultimately emerges as the victor.

When will Clemson vs Duke be played?

The game for the 2023 NCAA Football season between Clemson and Duke will be played this Monday, September 4 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Clemson vs Duke: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Clemson vs Duke

This 2023 NCAA Football season game between Clemson and Duke will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.