The third round of the US Open 2023 has a fantastic matchup. This confrontation involves Elina Svitolina meeting Jessica Pegula. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula online free in the US on Fubo]

Svitolina is the 26th seeded player in the draw, but her recent performance returning to the tour should position her higher in the candidates list. Albeit having an easy victory in the first round, she had to play almost three hours to defeat Anastasya Pavlyuchenkova in her last challenge.

Pegula has been an established competitor for a while despite not having a Grand Slam championship yet, which is her mission at home. Her display of tennis in this tournament demonstrated a sensational potential, dropping only eight games in her two recent matches.

When will Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula be played?

Elina Svitolina will play Jessica Pegula in the third round of the US Open 2023 this Saturday, September 2. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

*It’s the second match of the session following Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans, scheduled to start at 12:00 PM (ET).

How to watch Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Pegula in the US

The match between Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula in the third round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.