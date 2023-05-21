The last round of the 2023 PGA Championship will take place this Sunday, May 21, and here you can find all you need to know about this golf tournament Final Round, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the last round of one of the most important golf tournaments worldwide, nothing less than the 2023 PGA Championship and no fan wants to miss out on what will be a very tough final stage, in which the new champion will be decided.

So far, the competition is very even, so it would not be surprising if there could be a tie. In this case, it is worth knowing that if at the end of the 72 holes there is a tie for first position, there will be a playoff of three holes (14, 15 and 18), followed by sudden death.

When will Final Round of 2023 PGA Championship be played?

The Final Round of 2023 PGA Championship at the Oak Hill Country Club of New York will take place today, May 21 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Final Round of 2023 PGA Championship: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Final Round of 2023 PGA Championship

This Final Round of 2023 PGA Championship can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN, CBS.