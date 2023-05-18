Tiger Woods returned to the big stage last April when he played the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Though he never was in contention to win the Green Jacket, the golf legend established another impressive record.

Tiger made his 23rd consecutive cut at the Masters tying the tournament’s record with Fred Couples and Gary Player. At 47-years old, and after a miraculous recovery from a car accident in 2021, it was jut a remarkable achievement.

Now, the PGA Championship arrives as another opportunity for Tiger Woods to keep chasing Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors. It’s gonna be a great tournament with names such as Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Read here to find out if Tiger is indeed playing at Oak Hill Country Club.

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2023 PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods made the cut during the 2023 Masters and he was scheduled to play four rounds in brutal weather conditions at Augusta National. It was clear that Tiger was limping as he walked in the course. The legend never looked comfortable.

As a consequence, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament because of a plantar fascitis before the third round resumed. On Saturday of that weekend, the weather conditions were terrible and Tiger had to finish his second round and then start the third one while heavy rain appeared.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

The injury is still bothering Tiger and that’s why he won’t play at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Unfortunately, it’s another setback in his long recovery.

The next possible chance for Tiger Woods to play in a major would be the 2023 US Open starting on June 15 at the North Course in Los Angeles Country Club. However, it doesn’t seem Tiger will be ready.