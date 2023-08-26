Watch FIU vs Louisiana Tech for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming today

FIU and Louisiana Tech meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football. This game will take place at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston. The visitors could win their first conference game of the season as the home team is considered underdog. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Bulldogs know that the visitors have a better offense, also last season was a disaster for the Bulldogs with a record of 3-9 overall and 2-6 against conference teams.

The Panthers were the third worst team in Conference USA in 2022, they had a 2-6 record within the conference and 4-8 overall.

When will FIU vs Louisiana Tech be played?

FIU and Louisiana Tech play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football today, August 26 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston. This game will be interesting as both team want to improve their records in the new season.

FIU vs Louisiana Tech: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch FIU vs Louisiana Tech in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football, FIU and Louisiana Tech at the Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBSSN.