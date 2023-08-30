Watch Florida vs Utah for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 NCAA Season is finally having its start. This confrontation has Florida facing Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Florida vs Utah online free in the US on Fubo]

Florida start a new era under a replacement at the quarterback position, something that every college program goes through. In this case, Graham Mertz is following the footsteps of Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick by the Colts.

Utah may go with another signal-caller as well based on the latest information, albeit for them is because of another absence. As reported by Joshua Newman of KSL.com, Cameron Rising hasn’t recovered from an ACL injury yet, so Bryson Barnes would be taking over.

When will Florida vs Utah be played?

Florida will be defying Utah in Week 1 of the 2023 NCAA Football Season this Thursday, August 31. The game will be played at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Florida vs Utah: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Florida vs Utah in the US

The game between Florida and Utah in Week 1 of the 2023 NCAA Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.