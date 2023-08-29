Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes enter the 2023 NCAA Division I FBS football season hoping to go as far as possible. They play in the Pac-12 Conference alongside USC, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, and others.

[Watch most of the Colorado Buffaloes games online free in the US on Fubo]

The Colorado Buffaloes had a bad season in 2022, winning only one game and losing 11. Their conference record was even worse, 1-8. Their only victory last season was against California, 20-13.

In addition to Coach Prime, the Buffaloes also have a new offensive coordinator, Sean Lewis, and a new defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly.

The Buffaloes’ 2023 schedule and free stream options:

The first game of the season will be on the road against No. 17 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, at 11:00 AM (ET). That game will be available on FOX and the free stream Fubo. Not all games will be available on Fubo, but a vast majority of the schedule will be.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Site September 2 11:00 AM at No. 17 TCU* Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, TX (Big Noon Kickoff) September 9 11:00 AM Nebraska* Folsom Field

Boulder, CO (rivalry, Big Noon Kickoff) September 16 9:00 PM Colorado State* Folsom Field

Boulder, CO (Rocky Mountain Showdown) September 23 at Oregon Autzen Stadium

Eugene, OR September 30 USC Folsom Field

Boulder, CO October 7 at Arizona State Mountain America Stadium

Tempe, AZ October 13 9:00 PM Stanford Folsom Field

Boulder, CO October 28 at UCLA Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA November 4 Oregon State† Folsom Field

Boulder, CO November 11 Arizona Folsom Field

Boulder, CO November 17 9:30 PM at Washington State Martin Stadium

Pullman, WA November 25 at Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium

Salt Lake City, UT (Rumble in the Rockies) *Non-conference game

† Homecoming

Rankings from AP Poll (and CFP Rankings, after October 31) – Released prior to game

The last time the Colorado Buffaloes won a conference championship was in 2001, when they were still members of the Big 12 Conference. Their record that year was 10-3 and 7-1.

Have the Colorado Buffaloes made it to the College Football Playoff?

No, they have never made it to the College Football Playoff. However, Colorado has 26 conference titles and one claimed national title from 1990. They have played in eight different conferences since 1890, averaging 2.5 head coaches during their stay in a conference since 1894.

Have the Colorado Buffaloes won a Pac-12 Championship?

No, they have never won a Pac-12 Championship. They have been playing in the conference since 2011, but have only won one division title of the six they have competed for. The South Division title was won in 2016 against Utah.