Oklahoma Sooners hope to have a better 2023 college football season than their previous one, when they lost seven games and won only six overall. Their record within the Big 12 was even worse, at 3-6.

However, the Sooners will join the SEC in 2024, a much tougher conference that includes top teams like the defending champions Georgia Bulldogs, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, and others.

The Sooners have won seven national championships, but their playoff record is 0-4. Their last appearance in the College Football Playoff was in 2019, when they lost to LSU in the semifinals, 28-63.

Who is the 5-star defensive linemen that committed to Oklahoma?

According to multiple sources including On3Sports, the 5-star defensive lineman who recently committed to Oklahoma is David Stone. Oklahoma was not the only school that was recruiting him; he also visited Florida, Miami, and Michigan State.

He hails from the IMG Academy located in Bradenton, FL and is part of the 2024 class. The Sooners needed a new defensive lineman after more than eight players at that position entered the transfer portal.