Watch Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Frances Tiafoe will face Ben Shelton in what will be the 2023 US Open quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This is one of the matchups that will undoubtedly capture the attention of the local crowd, as two fellow countrymen compete for a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open. On one side, we have Ben Shelton, who didn’t have an easy journey to reach this stage.

His fourth-round match against Thomas Paul was particularly challenging. Now, he faces an even tougher challenge as he squares off against Frances Tiafoe, who is ranked 10th in the world. Tiafoe had a relatively smoother path and is determined to secure a place among the top 4.

When will Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton be played?

The match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton will take place this Tuesday, September 4 at 8:15 PM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Ben Shelton

This match for the 2023 US Open quarterfinal between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.