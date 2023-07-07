Frances Tiafoe will play against Grigor Dimitrov for the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The American player Frances Tiafoe continues to make steady progress at Wimbledon 2023. He convincingly won his first two matches without dropping a set. First, he defeated the Chinese player Wu Yibing with a score of 7-6, 6-3, and 6-4. Then, he faced the Swiss player Dominic Striker and emerged victorious with a score of 7-6, 6-4, and 6-2.

Now, Tiafoe is set to face a more challenging opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, who is currently ranked number 23. The Bulgarian player has also had a smooth run in the tournament, winning his first two matches without losing a single set. This upcoming match will mark the fourth meeting between them, with Dimitrov having secured two victories so far, while Tiafoe has won one.

When will Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov be played?

The match for the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov will take place this Saturday, July 8 at 6:00 AM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Grigor Dimitrov

This match for the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Frances Tiafoe and Grigor Dimitrov can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.