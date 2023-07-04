Frances Tiafoe will play against Wu Yibing for the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing online free in the US on Fubo]

The Wimbledon tournament holds immense significance for tennis players worldwide as it represents their ultimate ambition. Not only is it a Grand Slam event, but it is also one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments in the world. Wimbledon is often referred to as the “Cathedral of tennis” due to its historic and iconic status.

Among the competitors aiming for a deep run in the tournament is Frances Tiafoe. Currently ranked 10th in the world, the American will commence his campaign against Chinese Wu Yibing. The encounter between these two players will mark the first-ever meeting between them, and Wu will be determined to spring a surprise on Tiafoe as they take to the court.

When will Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing be played?

The match for the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Frances Tiafoe and Wu Yibing will take place this Wednesday, July 5 at 6:00 AM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs Wu Yibing

This match for the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Frances Tiafoe and Wu Yibing can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.