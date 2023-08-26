Watch Hawaii vs Vanderbilt for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming today

Hawaii and Vanderbilt meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football. This game will take place at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The home team wants this season to end with a winning record. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Rainbow Warriors had a dismal season in 2022 with a losing record of 3-10 overall and within the Mountain West Conference they won just two of eight games.

The Commodores also had a losing season with 5-7 overall and 2-6 within the SEC, they know it’s hard to fight big teams like Georgia, Florida, Kentucky within the East Division.

When will Hawaii vs Vanderbilt be played?

Hawaii and Vanderbilt play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football today, August 26 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. The home team wants to try a few things against an underdog.

Hawaii vs Vanderbilt: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Hawaii vs Vanderbilt in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football, Hawaii and Vanderbilt at the FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is SEC Network.