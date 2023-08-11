The semifinals of the Canadian Open 2023 feature a matchup involving the highest seeded players in their section of the draw. This one is going to have Iga Swiatek facing Jessica Pegula. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula online free in the US on Fubo]

Swiatek dominates the tour no matter what surface she is playing on. She won the Warsaw Open at home last week, but she arrived in Canada with high expectations. Her tournament has posed some challenges so far that she sorted out, especially with her victory over Danielle Collins.

Pegula is also ready to dethrone the best player in the world right now considering her performance. Despite she didn’t have to work very much to win her first two matchups, Coco Gauff was a big obstacle in the quarterfinals. She prevailed in a tight confrontation with a 7-5 in the third set.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula be played?

Iga Swiatek will play Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Canadian Open 2023 this Saturday, August 12. The matchup will be played at the centre court.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula in the US

The match between Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula in the semifinals of the Canadian Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.