In the realm of professional tennis, few names command as much attention as Coco Gauff‘s. At just 19 years old, she has already etched her name in the annals of the sport with an impressive track record in both singles and doubles. With four WTA singles titles to her credit, including a recent triumph at the DC Open, Gauff stands tall at world No. 7 and is poised to ascend even further.

The tennis prodigy’s journey has been punctuated by notable successes, particularly in doubles play. Boasting the distinction of being ranked as high as world No. 1 in doubles, Gauff’s eight doubles titles, shared alongside skilled partners such as Caty McNally and Jessica Pegula, solidify her reputation as a formidable force on the court.

As Gauff steps onto the courts of the WTA National Bank Canadian Open in Montreal, her thoughts extend beyond the immediate competition. While she readies herself for both singles and doubles matches, Gauff’s focus is unswervingly set on the horizon. Her thoughtful consideration of her future in the sport, particularly in doubles, underscores her commitment to strategic planning.

Gauff’s Evolving Doubles Strategy

In a candid insight into her evolving approach, Gauff offered, “I’m sure when I’m much older they won’t have the same priority. Even now, with Jess, we’re playing less doubles than last year.” This thoughtful consideration underscores Gauff’s recognition of the dynamic nature of her career and her willingness to adapt her strategy over time.

However, Gauff’s recalibration of priorities does not diminish her fervor for the game. Her strategic approach entails a selective tournament schedule and a distinct emphasis on singles Grand Slam events, with a pronounced focus on the revered US Open. Gauff’s discerning game plan signifies her commitment to maintaining a multifaceted presence on the court.

Amid her meticulous planning, one aspiration stands as a luminous beacon: the pursuit of Olympic gold. Gauff’s vision extends resolutely to the grand stage of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she envisions herself securing the prestigious medal. In her words, “One of my biggest dreams is to win a gold medal. Frankly, I don’t care in which competition. A gold medal is a gold medal.”