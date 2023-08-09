As the tennis world gathers at the National Bank Open in Montreal, a captivating narrative unfolds on the courts. The seasoned seven-time Grand Slam champion, Venus Williams, extended her support to the rising Canadian tennis sensation, Leylah Fernandez. With her wealth of experience and accolades, Williams stands as an inspiration to Fernandez.

“I admire her attitude on the court. Unbelievable competitor. I think she’s so good for the game. She gives you that energy, you want to root for her. Every time I see her on the court. I’m always rooting for her because you feel something,” Williams praised Fernandez in her pre-tournament press conference.

Fernandez’s journey from the underdog run to the 2021 U.S. Open final left an indelible mark. Now, she’s ready to seize the spotlight once again, this time on her home turf at the IGA Stadium in Montreal. Williams expressed her genuine excitement for Fernandez’s potential, highlighting the emotional connection spectators feel when watching the young star play.

A Mutual Exchange of Wisdom

Fernandez’s first-round match against Peyton Stearn had the hometown crowd’s support that will undoubtedly fuel her drive. Despite her current ranking sliding to 88th, a far cry from her 13th spot last year, Fernandez remains resolute in her quest for improvement. She confesses to grappling with impatience for instant results but acknowledges the necessity of gradual growth in her game.

For Williams, her journey to Montreal has been a story of determination. Overcoming injuries, she has navigated a rigorous routine of recovery to make her presence felt on the court. As the oldest player on the WTA tour, Williams finds joy in guiding the next generation. She embodies the spirit of mentorship, exemplified by her support and encouragement of young talents like Fernandez.

Fernandez is not only humbled by Williams’ support but also cherishes the chance to compete alongside a legend she admires, stating, “we talk sometimes and she encourages me and gives me some words of encouragement for my career. I’m happy she’s here and still has the strength to play against us, and it’s always a challenge for us to play her because she’s such a legend.”