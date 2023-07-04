Jordan Thompson and Novak Djokovic will face against each other for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In his quest to secure the Wimbledon title in the 2023 edition, Novak Djokovic, widely considered the frontrunner, is preparing for his second match. As anticipated, Djokovic comfortably defeated Argentine player Pedro Cachin in the first round, winning in straight sets with scores of 6-3, 6-3, and 7-6.

Now, the Serbian tennis star aims to maintain his high level of play as he faces Australian player Jordan Thompson in the upcoming match. Thompson faced a tough battle in the first round, finding himself trailing by two sets. However, he displayed great resilience, ultimately triumphing with a score of 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6, and 6-3. This encounter will mark the first-ever meeting between them.

When will Jordan Thompson vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Jordan Thompson and Novak Djokovic will take place this Wednesday, July 5 at 11:00 AM.

Jordan Thompson vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Jordan Thompson vs Novak Djokovic

This match for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Jordan Thompson and Novak Djokovic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.