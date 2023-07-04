Iga Swiatek will play against Sara Sorribes Tormo for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In her pursuit of the Wimbledon title in the 2023 edition, the current world number 1, Iga Swiatek, is set to play her second match. Swiatek had a smooth opening match, securing a 6-1, 6-3 victory against the Chinese Lin Zhu. Her confident performance positions her as one of the top contenders for the championship.

Up next for Swiatek is a match against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who recently defeated Italian player Martina Trevisan in a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win in the first round. Sorribes Tormo now aims to surprise one of the tournament favorites in their upcoming encounter.

When will Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo be played?

The match for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Iga Swiatek and Sara Sorribes Tormo Garcia will take place this Wednesday, July 5 at 9:45 AM.

Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

This match for the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Iga Swiatek and Sara Sorribes Tormo can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.