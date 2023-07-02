Laurent Lokoli and Casper Ruud will face each other for the 2023 Wimbledon first round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The third Grand Slam of the season is set to commence on Monday, July 3, and players are gearing up for a challenging tournament at the renowned tennis cathedral. The first day of competition promises to be action-packed, featuring several matches across various categories and featuring some of the world’s top players.

One of the notable matches on Day 1 will involve Casper Ruud, who is undoubtedly considered one of the top contenders to reach the later stages of the tournament. His opponent will be the French player Laurent Lokoli, who will be aiming to cause an upset and surprise the Norwegian in their first-ever encounter.

When will Laurent Lokoli vs Casper Ruud be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon first round between Laurent Lokoli and Casper Ruud take place this Monday, July 3 at 7:15 AM.

Laurent Lokoli vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:15 AM

CT: 6:15 AM

MT: 5:15 AM

PT: 4:15 AM

How to watch Laurent Lokoli vs Casper Ruud

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon first round between Laurent Lokoli and Casper Ruud can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.