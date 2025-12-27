Trending topics:
Shedeur Sanders’ teammate gives a clear message regarding Kevin Stefanski’s future on the Browns

One of Shedeur Sanders' teammates opened up about Kevin Stefanski and his future with the Cleveland Browns.

By Bruno Milano

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.
Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns are already eliminated from the 2026 NFL Playoffs contention. In fact, the word on the street is that head coach Kevin Stefanski might be on the hot seat. However, a Shedeur Sanders teammate opened up about his feelings about the coach.

Joel Bitonio is one of the leaders of the team and an elite offensive lineman. However, he is retiring in two games. Still, he is a credible and respected voice inside the locker room.

Where we’re at right now, we don’t want to be there,” Bitonio said to the Akron Beacon Journal. “But I think if we get the right pieces and we keep improving, I think that’s a guy [Stefanski] you can build around. Two-time coach of the year, he has respect of his peers. He’s even-keeledWe’re trying to win games. I think he has the respect of the locker room. I think it’s just a guy you keep around and you build around. And that would be my focus if I was in charge of that.

Stefanski has had ups and downs on the Browns

Since getting the Browns job in 2020, Stefanski has had two 11-win seasons where he won Coach of the Year both times. However, he’s had four losing seasons as well, including a 3-14 record last year, and having only three wins up to this point in 2025.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns

Hence, while there is hope that he will indeed turn the things around, there’s also a fear that his time might with the team in might have passed. Stefanski has been dealt a very bad hand with the Browns, and he’s made the most of it at times. Now, he’s been tasked with developing Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns are also in a highly-contested division

The AFC North is no joke. Battling with the Bengals, Steelers, and Ravens twice a year is very difficult. The Browns are fourth on the division and that is how they’ll keep being regarded if things don’t change quickly.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
