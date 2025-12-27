What happens if Ravens lose today to Packers in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

The Baltimore Ravens face the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 of the NFL regular season, a matchup that arrives at a decisive point of the year and carries massive implications for Baltimore’s postseason hopes. With little margin for error remaining, the Ravens enter this game knowing their season hangs in the balance.

Baltimore rebounded from a disastrous 1–5 start by ripping off five straight wins, briefly pulling level with the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North at 6–5 and appearing poised to take control of the division race. That surge reestablished belief around the team and reshaped expectations midway through the season.

Momentum stalled quickly. The Ravens suffered back-to-back home losses to the Cincinnati Bengals, 32–14 in Week 13 on Thanksgiving Day, and then to the Steelers, 27–22 in Week 14 at M&T Bank Stadium. Those defeats erased much of the cushion they had built during their winning streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baltimore responded with a dominant 24–0 road shutout of the Bengals in Week 15, but the inconsistency returned in Week 16. The Ravens squandered an 11-point fourth-quarter lead against the New England Patriots and fell 28–24. Now sitting at 7–8, Baltimore has dropped three of its last four games, yet remains mathematically alive in the NFL playoff race.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

What happens if the Ravens lose vs the Packers?

If the Ravens lose, their season effectively comes to an end after a roller coaster campaign defined by sharp swings. A year that featured a 1–5 start and a five-game winning streak would conclude in disappointment, an outcome that would feel unacceptable given the effort it took just to stay in contention.

Advertisement

see also Ravens HC John Harbaugh addresses rumors of strained relationship with Lamar Jackson

The Packers arrive with a psychological edge

The Packers enter their second straight Saturday game looking to recover from a late collapse against the Chicago Bears that extended their losing streak to two games. Still, Green Bay has already clinched a playoff spot after the Detroit Lions lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas, and the Packers retain a slim chance to win the NFC North if they finish strong.

Advertisement

Both teams carry significant concerns

Baltimore did not expect to be in this position after going a combined 25–9 and winning the AFC North over the previous two seasons. If the Ravens win and the Steelers lose, their January 4 meeting in Pittsburgh would decide the division. Tyler Huntley is expected to start at quarterback after Lamar Jackson was injured in the second quarter of last week’s loss to New England.

Green Bay will also be shorthanded. The Packers have ruled out quarterback Jordan Love after he suffered a concussion against Chicago, while backup Malik Willis remains questionable with a shoulder injury. Even with a playoff spot secured, Green Bay still has plenty to play for, setting the stage for a tense and high-stakes Week 17 showdown.

Advertisement