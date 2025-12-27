Trending topics:
BOXING

Anthony Joshua delivers honest 3-word take on Jake Paul’s power

Anthony Joshua gave a blunt three‑word assessment of Jake Paul’s punching power after his sixth‑round KO victory, reflecting on the fight’s key moments.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Jake Paul.
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesAnthony Joshua celebrates victory over Jake Paul.

Anthony Joshua didn’t mince words after his high-profile clash with Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19. The fight, which ended in the sixth round via knockout, showcased Joshua’s elite skill and reminded fans why he remains a heavyweight force.

As the rounds progressed, Joshua’s dominance became clear. The former champion landed 48 punches to Paul’s 16 and recorded three knockdowns in the sixth, ultimately breaking Paul’s jaw. Despite the dramatic outcome, Joshua remained measured when discussing Paul’s punching ability in the aftermath.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Joshua offered a succinct three‑word assessment: “It was alright.” He acknowledged that his own performance “could have been better” but focused on the result, adding, “We got there in the end.”

Advertisement

Did Jake Paul feel Joshua’s power?

Jake Paul also shared his perspective on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Reflecting on the fight, he said, He was imposing his will on me and being massive, and the big shots landing, it goes downhill from there.” He described the jaw injury as “like a baseball in there. Four titanium plates. How many do you have?” Logan replied, “Just one.”

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Despite the brutal outcome, Paul admitted the experience was valuable: It’s a great experience overall to be in there with somebody that’s that good. I learned a lot.”

Anthony Joshua’s next steps toward Tyson Fury revealed by Eddie Hearn after Jake Paul KO

see also

Anthony Joshua’s next steps toward Tyson Fury revealed by Eddie Hearn after Jake Paul KO

What comes next for both fighters?

Both fighters showed mutual respect after the bout, signaling that lessons were taken from the matchup. Joshua’s decisive performance reinforced his standing in the heavyweight division, while Paul gained insight into elite-level boxing.

Advertisement

Survey

How powerful is Jake Paul’s punch compared to elite heavyweights?

already voted 0 people

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
McGregor mocks Paul's broken jaw in Christmas jab following Joshua KO
Boxing

McGregor mocks Paul's broken jaw in Christmas jab following Joshua KO

Joshua's next steps toward Fury revealed by Hearn after Jake Paul KO
Boxing

Joshua's next steps toward Fury revealed by Hearn after Jake Paul KO

Paul reveals eye‑opening truth about his training after Joshua KO loss
Boxing

Paul reveals eye‑opening truth about his training after Joshua KO loss

What happens if Packers lose against Ravens today in 2025 NFL Week 17?
NFL

What happens if Packers lose against Ravens today in 2025 NFL Week 17?

Better Collective Logo