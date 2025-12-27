Anthony Joshua delivers honest 3-word take on Jake Paul’s power

Anthony Joshua didn’t mince words after his high-profile clash with Jake Paul at the Kaseya Center in Miami on December 19. The fight, which ended in the sixth round via knockout, showcased Joshua’s elite skill and reminded fans why he remains a heavyweight force.

As the rounds progressed, Joshua’s dominance became clear. The former champion landed 48 punches to Paul’s 16 and recorded three knockdowns in the sixth, ultimately breaking Paul’s jaw. Despite the dramatic outcome, Joshua remained measured when discussing Paul’s punching ability in the aftermath.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Joshua offered a succinct three‑word assessment: “It was alright.” He acknowledged that his own performance “could have been better” but focused on the result, adding, “We got there in the end.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Jake Paul feel Joshua’s power?

Jake Paul also shared his perspective on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Reflecting on the fight, he said, “He was imposing his will on me and being massive, and the big shots landing, it goes downhill from there.” He described the jaw injury as “like a baseball in there. Four titanium plates. How many do you have?” Logan replied, “Just one.”

Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Advertisement

Despite the brutal outcome, Paul admitted the experience was valuable: “It’s a great experience overall to be in there with somebody that’s that good. I learned a lot.”

Advertisement

see also Anthony Joshua’s next steps toward Tyson Fury revealed by Eddie Hearn after Jake Paul KO

What comes next for both fighters?

Both fighters showed mutual respect after the bout, signaling that lessons were taken from the matchup. Joshua’s decisive performance reinforced his standing in the heavyweight division, while Paul gained insight into elite-level boxing.

Advertisement