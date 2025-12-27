Trending topics:
NFL

Are Ravens eliminated from NFL playoffs if they lose today against Packers in Week 17?

The Baltimore Ravens visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 17. A loss would have massive implications for the AFC North and the playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Lamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have run out of margin for error in the race for the AFC North and the playoffs. With the Pittsburgh Steelers on a strong run, John Harbaugh’s team is now up against the ropes.

Because of this, the blockbuster game between the Ravens and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field has massive postseason implications. Even though Jordan Love will not play, Malik Willis has proven to be a reliable backup quarterback.

Given this scenario, the big question is what happens if the Ravens lose on the road against the Packers. Their Super Bowl hopes are on the line, and if things don’t go well, Baltimore’s front office could consider a change in direction at quarterback or head coach for the future.

Advertisement

What happens if Ravens lose today against Packers?

If the Ravens lose today against the Green Bay Packers, they will be officially eliminated from the playoffs. They would no longer be able to catch the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, as they would be more than two games behind in the standings.

Are the Ravens eliminated from playoffs with a loss to Packers?

Yes. The Ravens would be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Packers, as they would also be unable to catch teams like the Houston Texans or the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card race for the No. 7 seed. As already mentioned, the AFC North title would also be out of reach.

Advertisement
Packers confirm if Jordan Love will play against Ravens in Week 17

see also

Packers confirm if Jordan Love will play against Ravens in Week 17

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
What happens if Packers lose against Ravens today in 2025 NFL Week 17?
NFL

What happens if Packers lose against Ravens today in 2025 NFL Week 17?

What happens if Ravens lose today to Packers in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Ravens lose today to Packers in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

Why is Jordan Love not playing today for Packers vs Ravens?
NFL

Why is Jordan Love not playing today for Packers vs Ravens?

Curt Cignetti issues strong criticism to College Football authorities ahead of Hoosiers’ playoff run
College Football

Curt Cignetti issues strong criticism to College Football authorities ahead of Hoosiers’ playoff run

Better Collective Logo