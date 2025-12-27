The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have run out of margin for error in the race for the AFC North and the playoffs. With the Pittsburgh Steelers on a strong run, John Harbaugh’s team is now up against the ropes.

Because of this, the blockbuster game between the Ravens and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field has massive postseason implications. Even though Jordan Love will not play, Malik Willis has proven to be a reliable backup quarterback.

Given this scenario, the big question is what happens if the Ravens lose on the road against the Packers. Their Super Bowl hopes are on the line, and if things don’t go well, Baltimore’s front office could consider a change in direction at quarterback or head coach for the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Ravens lose today against Packers?

If the Ravens lose today against the Green Bay Packers, they will be officially eliminated from the playoffs. They would no longer be able to catch the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, as they would be more than two games behind in the standings.

Are the Ravens eliminated from playoffs with a loss to Packers?

Yes. The Ravens would be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to the Packers, as they would also be unable to catch teams like the Houston Texans or the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card race for the No. 7 seed. As already mentioned, the AFC North title would also be out of reach.

Advertisement