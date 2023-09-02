Watch Middle Tennessee vs Alabama for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Middle Tennessee and Alabama meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The home team wants to start the season by crushing an underdog. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Middle Tennessee vs Alabama online free in the US on Fubo]

The Blue Raiders had a winning record in 2022 with eight wins and only five losses, and their conference record was 4-4. It was a decent season for them and they won with No. 25 Miami (FL) in Week 3.

Alabama are one of the big favorites to reach the CFP but there is still a long way to go to reach that stage. They play their first conference game against Ole Miss on September 23.

When will Middle Tennessee vs Alabama be played?

Middle Tennessee and Alabama play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The home team will have enough time to test their strategy and a couple of new plays.

Middle Tennessee vs Alabama: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Middle Tennessee vs Alabama in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Middle Tennessee and Alabama at the Bryant–Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is SECN.