Watch New Zealand vs Namibia for Rugby World Cup 2023 in your country

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is well underway and the All Blacks can’t wait to pick up their first victory. On Friday, September 15, New Zealand and Namibia clash on Round 2 of the pool stage.

The three-time world champions arrived in France with high aspirations, but suffered a tough defeat to the host nation in the inaugural match. Now, the All Blacks hope to bounce back.

Namibia, meanwhile, go into this game as underdogs after suffering a terrible loss to Italy in their debut. The match will take place at Stadium de Toulouse and the referee will be Luke Pearce.

New Zealand vs Namibia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 1 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 3 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

How to Watch New Zealand vs Namibia in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan

Belgium: Telenet

Brazil: Star+

Denmark: Viaplay

Egypt: Starzplay

France: TF1, M6, France TV

Ghana: Starzplay

Ireland: RTE, Virgin

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Italia, RAI

Jamaica: Star+

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo

New Zealand: Sky NZ, Stuff

Nigeria: Starzplay

Portugal: Sport TV

South Africa: Supersport

Spain: Movistar+

UK: ITV, S4C

United States: PeacockTV, NBC