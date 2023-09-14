The Rugby World Cup 2023 is well underway and the All Blacks can’t wait to pick up their first victory. On Friday, September 15, New Zealand and Namibia clash on Round 2 of the pool stage.
The three-time world champions arrived in France with high aspirations, but suffered a tough defeat to the host nation in the inaugural match. Now, the All Blacks hope to bounce back.
Namibia, meanwhile, go into this game as underdogs after suffering a terrible loss to Italy in their debut. The match will take place at Stadium de Toulouse and the referee will be Luke Pearce.
New Zealand vs Namibia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Saturday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 1 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 3 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
How to Watch New Zealand vs Namibia in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan
Belgium: Telenet
Brazil: Star+
Denmark: Viaplay
Egypt: Starzplay
France: TF1, M6, France TV
Ghana: Starzplay
Ireland: RTE, Virgin
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Italia, RAI
Jamaica: Star+
Mexico: Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo
New Zealand: Sky NZ, Stuff
Nigeria: Starzplay
Portugal: Sport TV
South Africa: Supersport
Spain: Movistar+
UK: ITV, S4C
United States: PeacockTV, NBC