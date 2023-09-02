Watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Northern Arizona and Arizona meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. This game promises to be one of the interesting ones in the state. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona online free in the US on Fubo]

The Lumberjacks have big aspirations in 2023, they don’t want to repeat the same losing record from last season that was 2-6 within the FCS Big Sky.

The Wildcats open the season with three games against non-conference teams and it won’t be until September 23 that they will play Stanford at home for what will be their first Pac-12 game of the year.

When will Northern Arizona vs Arizona be played?

Northern Arizona and Arizona play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson. The home team is ready to try new things against a big team.

Northern Arizona vs Arizona: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Northern Arizona and Arizona at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is P12N.