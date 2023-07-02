Pedro Cachin plays against Novak Djokovic for the 2023 Wimbledon first round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The third Grand Slam of the 2023 season is about to commence, and fans are eagerly anticipating an exciting tournament at the prestigious tennis cathedral. The first day of competition already holds a notable highlight: none other than the defending champion, Novak Djokovic, will be taking the court.

The Serbian superstar, will be aiming to secure his twenty-fourth Grand Slam title and his third of the 2023 season. His opponent for the match will be the Argentine player, Pedro Cachin, who will be determined to create a major upset in what will be the first-ever encounter between these two rivals.

When will Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon first round between Pedro Cachin and Novak Djokovic will take place this Monday, July 3 at 8:30 AM.

