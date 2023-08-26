Watch San Jose State vs USC for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming today

San Jose State and USC meet today in the 2023 NCAA DI Football. This game will take place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The home team begins the new season as one of the top 10 favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 NCAA DI Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch San Jose State vs USC online free in the US on Fubo]

The Spartans had a winning record during the 2022 season, but they were unable to challenge for the division title or even the conference title.

The Trojans begin the 2023 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the nation, but in 2022 they failed to win the Pac-12 Championship and lost to Utah 27-47.

When will San Jose State vs USC be played?

San Jose State and USC play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football today, August 26 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The home team wants to start the new season with a strong win against an underdog.

San Jose State vs USC: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch San Jose State vs USC in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football, San Jose State and USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 26, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is PAC-12 Network.