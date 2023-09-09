Watch Southern Miss vs Florida State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Southern Miss and Florida State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The home team is ready for another victory. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Southern Miss vs Florida State online free in the US on Fubo]

The Golden Eagles won against Alcorn State by 40-14 at home, it was a strong victory for them before playing against a Top Ranked team like the Seminoles.

The Seminoles also won a big game, they crushed LSU 45-24 in what was a key victory to start the season with a victory against a big team.

When will Southern Miss vs Florida State be played?

Southern Miss and Florida State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 9 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The home team does not want to give in to an underdog after winning against a favorite.

Southern Miss vs Florida State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Southern Miss vs Florida State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, Southern Miss and Florida State at the Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, September 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN.