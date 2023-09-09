Wales will face off against Fiji this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is the first match for one of the teams expected to be among the main entertainers of the tournament. Wales are a formidable team, but interestingly, they have never reached a final, with their best performance dating back to the 1987 World Cup in New Zealand.
Certainly, this year they aim to surpass their distant 1987 World Cup performance, and there’s no better way to start than with a victory. Their opponents will be Fiji, who are well aware of the challenges they face in progressing further in the tournament. Perhaps a more achievable goal for them is to secure third place and qualify for the 2027 World Cup.
Wales vs Fiji: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 11)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Chile: 4:00 PM
Fiji: 7:00 AM (September 11)
France: 9:00 PM
Georgia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (September 11)
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (September 11)
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Romania: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Samoa: 8:00 AM (September 11)
Tonga: 8:00 AM (September 11)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (ET)
Wales vs Fiji: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Telenet
Brazil: ESPN Brasil
Canada: TSN
Chile: ESPN
Fiji: Fiji TV
France: TF1 Group, France 2
Georgia: GPB
Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin
Italy: RAI
Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK
Namibia: SuperSport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
Norway: NENT Group
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Sport TV Portugal
Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport
South Africa: SuperSport
Spain: Movistar Deportes
Samoa: Fiji TV
Tonga: Fiji TV
UK: ITV, S4C
United States: Peacock, NBC
Uruguay: ESPN