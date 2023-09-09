South Africa play against Scotland this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch South Africa vs Scotland FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The long-awaited debut of the latest world champions is set to take place. South Africa, who are also considered one of the top contenders to win this 2023 edition, are eager to demonstrate their prowess once more and replicate their achievements from four years ago.

Their opponents will be none other than Scotland, a team expected to be among the exciting contenders in the tournament. The Scots aim to surpass their previous best performance, a 4th place finish in the 1991 tournament held in England, and securing a victory against the Springboks is crucial for their aspirations.

South Africa vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:45 PM

Australia: 1:45 AM (September 11)

Belgium: 5:45 PM

Brazil: 12:45 PM

Canada: 11:45 AM

Chile: 2:45 PM

Fiji: 3:45 AM (September 11)

France: 5:45 PM

Georgia: 7:45 PM

Ireland: 4:45 PM

Italy: 5:45 PM

Japan: 12:45 AM (September 11)

Namibia: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 5:45 PM

New Zealand: 3:45 AM (September 11)

Norway: 5:45 PM

Poland: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 4:45 PM

Romania: 6:45 PM

South Africa: 5:45 PM

Spain: 5:45 PM

Samoa: 4:45 AM (September 11)

Tonga: 4:45 AM (September 11)

UK: 4:45 PM

United States: 11:45 AM (ET)

Uruguay: 12:45 PM (ET)

South Africa vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: Telenet

Brazil: ESPN Brasil

Canada: TSN

Chile: ESPN

Fiji: Fiji TV

France: TF1 Group, France 2

Georgia: GPB

Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin

Italy: RAI

Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK

Namibia: SuperSport

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Norway: NENT Group

Poland: Polsat

Portugal: Sport TV Portugal

Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport

South Africa: SuperSport

Spain: Movistar Deportes

Samoa: Fiji TV

Tonga: Fiji TV

UK: ITV, S4C

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC

Uruguay: ESPN