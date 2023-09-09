South Africa play against Scotland this Sunday, September 10 in a match for the Rugby World Cup 2023 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The long-awaited debut of the latest world champions is set to take place. South Africa, who are also considered one of the top contenders to win this 2023 edition, are eager to demonstrate their prowess once more and replicate their achievements from four years ago.
Their opponents will be none other than Scotland, a team expected to be among the exciting contenders in the tournament. The Scots aim to surpass their previous best performance, a 4th place finish in the 1991 tournament held in England, and securing a victory against the Springboks is crucial for their aspirations.
South Africa vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:45 PM
Australia: 1:45 AM (September 11)
Belgium: 5:45 PM
Brazil: 12:45 PM
Canada: 11:45 AM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Fiji: 3:45 AM (September 11)
France: 5:45 PM
Georgia: 7:45 PM
Ireland: 4:45 PM
Italy: 5:45 PM
Japan: 12:45 AM (September 11)
Namibia: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 5:45 PM
New Zealand: 3:45 AM (September 11)
Norway: 5:45 PM
Poland: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 4:45 PM
Romania: 6:45 PM
South Africa: 5:45 PM
Spain: 5:45 PM
Samoa: 4:45 AM (September 11)
Tonga: 4:45 AM (September 11)
UK: 4:45 PM
United States: 11:45 AM (ET)
Uruguay: 12:45 PM (ET)
South Africa vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: Telenet
Brazil: ESPN Brasil
Canada: TSN
Chile: ESPN
Fiji: Fiji TV
France: TF1 Group, France 2
Georgia: GPB
Ireland: EIRCOM, RTE, Virgin
Italy: RAI
Japan: DAZN, J Sports NTV, NHK
Namibia: SuperSport
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
Norway: NENT Group
Poland: Polsat
Portugal: Sport TV Portugal
Romania: Digi Sport, Orange Sport
South Africa: SuperSport
Spain: Movistar Deportes
Samoa: Fiji TV
Tonga: Fiji TV
UK: ITV, S4C
United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC
Uruguay: ESPN