Watch West Virginia vs Penn State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

West Virginia and Penn State meet in the 2023 NCAA DI Football season. This game will take place at Beaver Stadium in University Park. The visitors want this season to be better than the previous one. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch West Virginia vs Penn State online free in the US on Fubo]

The Nittany Lions begin the season with an on-the-road game in hopes that this season they can win the East Division over Michigan and Ohio State, their record in 2022 being 7-2 in the Big Ten.

The Mountaineers had a losing record in 2022, they were the second worst team in the Big 12 at 3-6 against conference opponents and 5-7 overall.

When will West Virginia vs Penn State be played?

West Virginia and Penn State play for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season on Saturday, September 2 at Beaver Stadium in University Park. The visitors are likely to win this game to prove that their offensive line is one of the best of the season.

West Virginia vs Penn State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch West Virginia vs Penn State in the US

This game for the 2023 NCAA DI Football season, West Virginia and Penn State at the Beaver Stadium in University Park on Saturday, September 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.