West Virginia and Minnesota will clash off at Chase Field in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia will face Minnesota at Chase Field in Phoenix in the2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

In spite of the fact that both West Virginia and Minnesota have been playing football for more than 130 years, they have never met before. The Gophers finished the season 8-4, with a two-game winning streak over Indiana and Wisconsin.

West Virginia (6-6) squeaked into a bowl game after narrowly defeating Texas and Kansas by a single point in back-to-back weeks. The Mountaineers will be missing standout running back Leddie Brown, who declared for the NFL Draft in 2022.

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Date

The 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl game between West Virginia and Minnesota will be played on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Chase Field in Phoenix.

West Virginia vs Minnesota: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch West Virginia vs Minnesota for 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The game to be played between West Virginia and Minnesota for the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.