Novak Djokovic had a good year despite the vaccine issues that prevented him from playing in Australia and the United States. Despite all this was a big year for him. Check here when was the last time he played.

Novak Djokovic will end 2022 with more Grand Slam titles than Roger Federer and it is highly likely that he will surpass The Swiss Maestro in other aspects like win-loss record but it is unlikely that Novak will reach 100+ titles like Federer did.

This year, 2022, started in a controversial way for him, as due to Covid-19 restrictions and vaccinations he was unable to play during the 2022 Australian Open and the worst thing was the Australia Border Force detained Djokovic for several days.

Aside from not being able to play in Australia, he didn't play during the 2022 US Open due to the same vaccination issue. Despite missing two Grand Slam tournaments he won Wimbledon in England.

Djokovic's last game before the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic played in seven tournaments before the 2022 Laver Cup in the English capital, London. And Novak's most recent game before the Laver Cup was against Nick Kyrgios during the 2022 Wimbledon Final, he won that game 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3).

Apart from Wimbledon, Djokovic won the Rome Masters against Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-0 7-6(5)), while during the Dubai Championship (first tournament of 2022 for him) he lost in the quarterfinals. Novak also lost at Belgrade, Madrid Masters and Roland Garros.

These were the seven tournaments where Novak Djokovic played before the 2022 Laver Cup: