Where to watch 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live in the USA

Don’t miss the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony. Below, you’ll find all the key information, including the date, location, start time, and options to watch or stream the event live in the United States.

By Leonardo Herrera

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games
The Winter Olympics 2026 close with a ceremony that promises to be memorable. Make sure you won’t miss single detail. Here’s all the key information, including the date, time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live in the USA on Peacock]

The 2026 edition of the Winter Olympics delivered unforgettable drama—thrilling victories, crushing defeats and defining performances that the USA fans will surely remember for many years to come.

From the ice to the slopes, the Games captivated fans around the world and added new milestones to Olympic history. Now, the spotlight shifts to a grand closing ceremony set to celebrate the event in style, providing a must-watch finale for winter sports fans everywhere.

When will the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony take place?

The Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place this Sunday, February 22 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Alysa Liu of Team United States – Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM
CT: 1:30 PM
MT: 12:30 PM
PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in the USA

This Winter Olympics 2026 Closing Ceremony will be broadcast in the United States on Peacock. Other options: NBC.

Leonardo Herrera
