Patrick Kane reacts to Team USA gold medal with message for certain players after being left out

Watching Team USA strike gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics must have stirred a wide range of emotions for Patrick Kane. On one hand, pride and admiration for the way his fellow countrymen put the hockey world on notice. On the other, a sense of bittersweetness, knowing he wasn’t there to share in such an incredible achievement.

Often considered the greatest American to ever play in the NHL, Kane’s absence from Team USA’s roster didn’t sit well with many around the league. With the likes of Auston Matthews and the Tkachuk and Hughes brothers leading the charge, Team USA was powered by a generation of players who grew up idolizing Patrick “Showtime” Kane. Had he been selected, it would have been a full-circle moment.

Still, Kane didn’t dwell on it. After Jack Hughes, Matthew Tkachuk, and Auston Matthews won gold, he shared an honest message on social media, singling out a select group of players.

“Congrats, Dylan Larkin and USA Hockey! Jack and Quinn Hughes legends,” Kane wrote on his X account (@88PKane).

Patrick Kane at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Reading between the lines on Kane’s message

The fact that he named Larkin—his teammate with the Detroit Red Wings—came as no surprise. However, his message for Jack and Quinn Hughes did raise some eyebrows.

All in all, it showed just how the entire country rallied behind Team USA. Kane’s words for the Hughes brothers captured how Americans felt about the siblings, who rose to the occasion during the team’s darkest moments in the Winter Olympics.

In full “Showtime” fashion, Quinn Hughes delivered the game-winner in overtime against Sweden in the quarterfinals. They say younger brothers always look up to their older siblings, and Jack Hughes proved that true by scoring the golden goal in the final against Canada. Now, the duo cemented its place in American hockey history.

