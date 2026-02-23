Falcons set to make key decision regarding Michael Penix Jr’s big-time weapon

The Atlanta Falcons are closing in to get one weapon locked and loaded for the next NFL season. Apparently, this Michael Penix Jr.‘s teammate might come back to the team in a peculiar way.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Falcons will franchise tag tight end Kyle Pitts. He will earn $15 million guaranteed. Pitts was seen as a generational talent and had a Pro Bowl season in 2021, his rookie year. After that, his output hasn’t been able to be regular and fell drastically.

However, it seems like new head coach Kevin Stefanski will like to keep him, as 2025 was Pitts’ second-best year. Per Rapoport, the hope is to get a long-term deal done. The two sides have until July to reach a new agreement.

Pitts 2025 season might have saved his Falcons career

From 2022 to 2024, Pitts had 356, 667, and 602 yards. In 2025, Pitts had 928 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. That was key for the Falcons not to lose faith in Pitts. Now, he might have earned a future long-term deal. While Michael Penix Jr. is not clarified on his status, Pitts is.

Pitts also had a career-high in catches with 88. With only 25 years of age, the fact is Pitts has still room to grow and develop even more. He is only entering his prime. The talent is there, and the Falcons will try to unlock that potential once more.

Stefanski has worked wonders with tight ends

During his Browns days, Stefanski had a tight end-heavy scheme, using 12 personnel (2 TEs) and 13 personnel (3 TEs) more than almost any other coach in the NFL. Stefanski loves his tight ends, and he could be the one that puts Pitts as an elite tight end in the league.

Under Stefanski, Harrison Bryant had 89 receptions for 791 yards, and 10 touchdowns in three years. Austin Hooper had 84 catches for 780 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons. David Njoku racked up 291 receptions for 2,996 yards and 25 touchdowns from 2020-2025, and lastly, rookie tight end Harold Fannin had 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns. Hence, Pitts should be excited to be playing for Stefanski.