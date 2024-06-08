Alexander Zverev will face Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Alexander Zverev competes against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 French Open final. Discover all the essential details about this match here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

The long-awaited men’s final of the second Grand Slam of the year will finally take place, featuring two of the top contenders for the title. Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will compete to make history on the Parisian courts.

On the Spanish side, Alcaraz comes from defeating Jannik Sinner (who, as of Monday, will be the new number 1 in the ranking) in 5 sets, in what many called an “early final.” The German, Zverev, for his part, eliminated Casper Ruud in 4 sets. The duel between these two promises to be vibrant, and no tennis fan should miss this final.

When will the Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The final match of the 2024 French Open between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Sunday, June 9 at 8:30 AM (ET).

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev – IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Carlos Alcaraz in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the final of the 2024 French Open between Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.