Barbora Krejcikova faces Jasmine Paolini in the 2024 Wimbledon final, promising an electrifying showdown. American fans can tune in to catch every thrilling moment, with all the essential details—date, start time, and live streaming info—ready to ensure they don’t miss a beat of this matchup.

The Wimbledon 2024 women’s final will spotlight two unexpected contenders, each defying the odds to reach this pinnacle. Jasmine Paolini, representing Italy, has impressed with her steady performance, overcoming formidable opponents like Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro. Her journey to the final has been marked by resilience and skill, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown.

Paolini faces a formidable challenge in Barbora Krejcikova. The Czech star has navigated a tough draw, dispatching top-tier competitors such as Danielle Collins, Jelena Ostapenko, and Elena Rybakina. Krejcikova’s high-caliber play and the quality of her vanquished foes underscore her threat in this final.

When will the Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini match be played?

Barbora Krejcikova is set to face Jasmine Paolini in a high-stakes Wimbledon final showdown on Saturday, July 13th, with the action kicking off at 9:00 AM (ET).

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) – IMAGO / Schreyer

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs Jasmine Paolini in the USA

