Where to watch Baylor vs Colorado live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Baylor face Colorado in a Week 4 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireColorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge

By Leonardo Herrera

Baylor will face off against Colorado in a highly anticipated Week 4 showdown of the 2024 college football season. Fans looking forward to the clash should stay tuned for key updates, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Baylor vs Colorado online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Colorado Buffaloes are riding high after a dominant 28-9 victory over in-state rival Colorado State in their last outing. Meanwhile, the Baylor Bears head into this matchup with momentum of their own, having convincingly defeated the Air Force Falcons 31-3. Both teams stand at 2-1, making this a pivotal early-season clash.

Despite their solid start, the Bears enter this showdown as 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 4-ranked Buffaloes at Folsom Field. The over/under is set at 51.5, with fans anticipating a high-stakes contest between two programs looking to make a statement in the conference.

When will the Baylor vs Colorado match be played?

Baylor take on Colorado this Saturday, September 21st, in a highly anticipated Week 4 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Baylor Bears quarterback Brayson McHenry – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Baylor Bears quarterback Brayson McHenry – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Baylor vs Colorado: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Baylor vs Colorado in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Baylor and Colorado live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to FOX.

