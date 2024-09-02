Where to watch Boston College vs Florida State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Boston College will face Florida State in a Week 1 matchup of the 2024 College Football season. Don’t miss a minute of the action—here’s your complete guide on when and where to watch this exciting game live.

Boston College play against Florida State in an exciting Week 1 clash of the 2024 college football season. As anticipation ramps up for this high-profile matchup, fans will want to mark their calendars and stay tuned for crucial details, including the exact date, kickoff time, and live streaming options, to ensure they catch every moment of the thrilling action.

[Watch Boston College vs Florida State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Florida State Seminoles, fresh off a narrow 24-21 defeat against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, are set as substantial 16-point favorites in their upcoming clash with the Boston College Eagles. The game’s over/under is pegged at 50 points, reflecting expectations of a high-scoring affair.

The Boston College Eagles, who wrapped up last season with a 7-6 record and a Fenway Bowl victory, averaged 24.8 points per game while giving up 28.3. As they face off against the Seminoles, the Eagles will need to tighten their defense to compete with Florida State’s high-powered offense.

When will the Boston College vs Florida State match be played?

Boston College will face Florida State this Sunday, September 1st, in a Week 1 clash to kick off the 2024 college football season, with the game set to begin at 7:30 PM (ET).

Ja’Khi Douglas of Florida State – IMAGO / Action Plus

Boston College vs Florida State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also Texas Longhorns HC Steve Starkisian makes tough assessment on Arch Manning"s performance

How to watch Boston College vs Florida State in the USA

This 2024 college football showdown between Boston College and Florida State can be watched live on Fubo, with a free trial available. Other options: ESPN.

Advertisement