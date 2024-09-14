Where to watch Colorado vs Colorado State live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Colorado will face Colorado State in a Week 3 clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Colorado will face off against Colorado State in a Week 3 clash of the 2024 college football season. As excitement mounts for this marquee matchup, fans should stay tuned for key updates, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

[Watch Colorado vs Colorado State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams clash at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium with both teams eyeing a 2-1 record. With the Centennial Cup at stake, the game has extra significance, with each team looking to build momentum early in the season.

In their last outing, the Buffaloes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 28-10, while the Rams secured a convincing 38-17 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears. Despite Colorado State‘s recent success, Colorado enter the game as a 7-point favorite. The betting line has the over/under set at 57.5 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Colorado vs Colorado State match be played?

Colorado take on Colorado State this Saturday, September 14th, in a highly anticipated Week 3 matchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Peter Montini of the Colorado State Rams – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Colorado vs Colorado State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also NCAAF News: Deion, Shedeur Sanders receive strong warning from Buffaloes" next opponent

How to watch Colorado vs Colorado State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Colorado and Colorado State live on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Alternatively, you can tune in to CBS and Paramount+.