Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Deion, Shedeur Sanders receive strong warning from Buffaloes' next opponent

Deion and Shedeur Sanders are warned by Colorado State Rams star player ahead of matchup with Colorado Buffaloes.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates as he walks off the field following the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesQuarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates as he walks off the field following the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24.

By Federico O'donnell

Deion and Shedeur Sanders are looking to turn the page on what has been a long and exhausting week after losing to Nebraska. As the Colorado Buffaloes set their eyes on the Colorado State Rams, an opponent’s star has sent out a big warning as they prepare for this intrastate matchup.

The Deion Sanders coached Buffaloes are well aware of the history within this matchup. The experience from last season was just a glimpse of how much bad blood runs through this rivalry. Both teams fight for bragging rights on the state of Colorado. However, in case the Buffs mistook this next game for a walk in the park, Rams wide receiver Tory Horton would gladly refresh their mind. As Colorado State is looking for revenge, too.

We owe them one. That’s been sittin’ on everybody’s minds since we came back from break,” Horton said, via The Athletic. “We owe them. I don’t feel like we left it all on the field because we should have murdered them guys. They came out with that attitude as they were on top of the world. This ain’t no Cinderella story.”

Advertisement

The Rams did not let the 2023 NCAA final result slide. The Buffaloes prevailed 43-35 in double OT, and since Colorado State has been crossing out the days until their reunion.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Advertisement

Animosity between head coaches

The Buffaloes will play another college football rivalry after their defeat to Nebraska. What better way to get back on track? However, contrary to Sanders pregame praise on Nebraska’s HC Matt Rhule, the feeling towards Colorado State’s head coach is much harder to digest.

NCAAF News: Shilo Sanders\&#039; bold statement backfires on Shedeur, Buffaloes after loss to rivals

see also

NCAAF News: Shilo Sanders" bold statement backfires on Shedeur, Buffaloes after loss to rivals

Jay Norvell, the Rams head coach’s strong words for Sanders stoked the flames ahead of their matchup last season.

Advertisement

When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off…That’s what my mother taught me,” Norvell said of Deion’s look. “(Colorado’s) not going to like us no matter what we say or do.

The game became personal, then. And it might stay that way when Buffaloes and Rams meet at Canvas Stadium. Both teams are 1-1 on the season and a win for either side would mean a huge boost. While the losing side may very well wave their Bowl aspirations goodbye.

Advertisement

Horton and Sanders’ statlines last time Buffs and Rams played

Last time these two sides met, Tory Horton finished the day with 16 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown. This time around, however, Horton is questionable to play. Maybe the bitterness and hunger for redemption will help him heal in time and be able to put the pads on.

On the other hand, Shedeur tallied 348 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The game-winning TD was through an 18 yard pass to Michael Harrison. The play that broke the Rams’ heart and have since not forgotten that game.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Chiefs rookie sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes ahead of Bengals game
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs rookie sends clear message to Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes ahead of Bengals game

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism
Soccer

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism

NBA Rumors: Veteran player could join LeBron James on Lakers before trade deadline
NBA

NBA Rumors: Veteran player could join LeBron James on Lakers before trade deadline

NFL News: Kyle Van Noy takes big shot at Chiefs after controversial Ravens loss
NFL

NFL News: Kyle Van Noy takes big shot at Chiefs after controversial Ravens loss

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo