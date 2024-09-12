NCAAF News: Deion, Shedeur Sanders receive strong warning from Buffaloes' next opponent

Deion and Shedeur Sanders are looking to turn the page on what has been a long and exhausting week after losing to Nebraska. As the Colorado Buffaloes set their eyes on the Colorado State Rams, an opponent’s star has sent out a big warning as they prepare for this intrastate matchup.

The Deion Sanders coached Buffaloes are well aware of the history within this matchup. The experience from last season was just a glimpse of how much bad blood runs through this rivalry. Both teams fight for bragging rights on the state of Colorado. However, in case the Buffs mistook this next game for a walk in the park, Rams wide receiver Tory Horton would gladly refresh their mind. As Colorado State is looking for revenge, too.

“We owe them one. That’s been sittin’ on everybody’s minds since we came back from break,” Horton said, via The Athletic. “We owe them. I don’t feel like we left it all on the field because we should have murdered them guys. They came out with that attitude as they were on top of the world. This ain’t no Cinderella story.”

The Rams did not let the 2023 NCAA final result slide. The Buffaloes prevailed 43-35 in double OT, and since Colorado State has been crossing out the days until their reunion.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.

Animosity between head coaches

The Buffaloes will play another college football rivalry after their defeat to Nebraska. What better way to get back on track? However, contrary to Sanders pregame praise on Nebraska’s HC Matt Rhule, the feeling towards Colorado State’s head coach is much harder to digest.

Jay Norvell, the Rams head coach’s strong words for Sanders stoked the flames ahead of their matchup last season.

“When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off…That’s what my mother taught me,” Norvell said of Deion’s look. “(Colorado’s) not going to like us no matter what we say or do.“

The game became personal, then. And it might stay that way when Buffaloes and Rams meet at Canvas Stadium. Both teams are 1-1 on the season and a win for either side would mean a huge boost. While the losing side may very well wave their Bowl aspirations goodbye.

Horton and Sanders’ statlines last time Buffs and Rams played

Last time these two sides met, Tory Horton finished the day with 16 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown. This time around, however, Horton is questionable to play. Maybe the bitterness and hunger for redemption will help him heal in time and be able to put the pads on.

On the other hand, Shedeur tallied 348 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The game-winning TD was through an 18 yard pass to Michael Harrison. The play that broke the Rams’ heart and have since not forgotten that game.