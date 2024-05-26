Cori Gauff face Julia Avdeeva in the 2024 French Open first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Cori Gauff will take on Julia Avdeeva in the first round of the 2024 French Open. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this pivotal match, here are all the essential details, including the precise date, start time, and a range of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Cori Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It marks the beginning of the tournament for the great American prospect in the French Open. Undoubtedly, Cori Gauff carries the highest hopes for her compatriots, but she must prove herself on the courts of Paris, where she faces a challenging start.

Her opponent, Julia Avdeeva, is a young yet highly talented player. The Russian advanced to the main draw through qualifying and aims to make an impact in the opening round of the tournament. While Gauff is undoubtedly the favorite, becoming overconfident would be a grave error.

When will the Cori Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva match be played?

The first round match of the 2024 French Open between Cori Gauff and Julia Avdeeva will take place this Monday, May 27 at 9:30 AM (ET).

Cori Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Cori Gauff vs Julia Avdeeva in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the first round of the 2024 French Open between Cori Gauff and Julia Avdeeva can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.