Pedro Cachin will play against Tommy Paul in the 2024 French Open first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Where to watch Pedro Cachin vs Tommy Paul live for free in the USA: 2024 French Open

In the first round of the 2024 French Open, Pedro Cachin is set to face off against Tommy Paul. For fans eagerly awaiting every moment of this crucial match, here are all the vital details, including the exact date, start time, and a variety of options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Pedro Cachin vs Tommy Paul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The journey begins for one of the darlings of the American public, none other than Tommy Paul, who is determined to avenge his performance at the Italian Open. Despite reaching the semifinals with a stellar showing, he fell short of defeating Chilean Nicolas Jarry, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final.

However, the stakes are higher now as it’s a Grand Slam, demanding even more from players. Paul faces a different challenge in Argentine Pedro Cachin, who understands he’s the underdog in this match and must deliver an exceptional performance to progress to the next round.

When will the Pedro Cachin vs Tommy Paul match be played?

The first round match of the 2024 French Open between Pedro Cachin and Tommy Paul will take place this Monday, May 27 at 9:30 AM (ET).

Pedro Cachin (ARG) – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Pedro Cachin vs Tommy Paul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Pedro Cachin vs Tommy Paul in the USA

You can watch this match corresponding to the first round of the 2024 French Open between Pedro Cachin and Tommy Paul can be watched on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.