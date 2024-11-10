Tennis Channel fires journalist over 'unprofessional' remarks about Wimbledon champion's looks

Tennis Channel has removed analyst Jon Wertheim from their air “indefinitely,” after he was caught on camera making inappropriate comments about Barbora Krecijkova’s appearance during their coverage of the WTA Finals. The Wimbledon champion criticized him on her social media accounts.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, Wertheim, who apparently wasn’t aware he was on air, said of Krejcikova: “Who do you think I am? Barbora Krejcikova? Look at the forehead when Krejcikova and Zheng take the court.” The comments were made ahead of Krecijkova’s semifinals match against Qinwen Zheng, who went on to win the tournament, on Friday.

In response, the Czech wrote on X: “You might have heard about the recent comments made on Tennis Channel during the WTA Finals coverage that focused on my appearance rather than my performance. As an athlete who has dedicated herself to this sport, it was disappointing to see this type of unprofessional commentary. This isn’t the first time something like this is happening in sports world.”

“I’ve often chosen not to speak up, but I believe it’s time to address the need for respect and professionalism in sports media. These moments distract from the true essence of sport and the dedication all athletes bring to the field. I love tennis deeply, and I want to see it represented in a way that honours the commitment we make to compete at this level.”

Barbora Krecijkova’s posts on X (capture)

While Wertheim apologized on X, the broadcaster announced their decision to remove him from air on Sunday, Nov. 10th. “The network also apologized to the player, Barbora Krejcikova, as did Jon. Jon has dedicated his career to shining a light on and growing this sport and has been a valued member of our family and the tennis community. That said, Tennis Channel holds its employees to a standard of respectfulness for others at all times, a standard that was not met in this moment,” they wrote in a statement.

Wertheim’s apology to Krecijkova

Wertheim apologized for the comments in a post on X, saying: “During a Tennis Channel studio show on Friday, I made some deeply regrettable comments off-air. I acknowledge them. I apologize for them. I reached out immediately and apologized to the player.”

After explaining that he thought the rehearsal was off air, he concluded with: “I realize: I am not the victim here. It was neither professional nor charitable nor reflective of the person I strive to be. I am accountable. I own this. I am sorry.”

