The Monaco Grand Prix, eighth race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this weekend. Find out when and where it's happening, the scheduled time, and how you can catch all the action via live stream or television broadcast in the USA.

Formula 1 gears up to welcome a true classic of the category. The most emblematic race of the competition is set to take place this weekend. The streets of the Principality of Monaco are poised to host, once again, what is considered one of the three jewels of the famous “Triple Crown”.

As if that weren’t enough, the championship, which until now has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull, could now become even more interesting. Considering that the Dutch driver will start in sixth position, with Ferrari’s Leclerc securing pole position and his teammate Sainz in third; meanwhile, the McLarens will line up second and fourth (Piastri and Norris, respectively). Everything is set for an excellent race.

When will the Monaco Grand Prix take place?

The Monaco Grand Prix, 8th race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this Sunday, May 26 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Max Verstappen, championship leaders – IMAGO / Nordphoto

Monaco Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Monaco Grand Prix in the USA

The 8th race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Monaco Grand Prix, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, ABC.