This weekend marks the highly anticipated Indianapolis 500, the most iconic race of the IndyCar Series. To keep you fully informed, here’s all you need to know, including the scheduled date, start time, and the variety of viewing or streaming options available online in the United States.

The final weekend of May is typically a favorite among motorsport fans. It’s the time of year when several iconic races unfold across different categories, but two stand out with their own brilliance: the Monaco Grand Prix of Formula 1 and the Indy 500 of the IndyCar Series. Yes, two of the races that are part of the well-known “Triple Crown”.

As the race that offers the most points, it will be intriguing to see if pole sitter Scott McLaughlin can capitalize on this opportunity to inch closer to the top of the championship standings. Although the person in the prime position to maintain the lead is Will Power, who starts second on the grid and currently leads the championship. Nevertheless, the unpredictable nature of this race means that anything can happen.

When will the Indianapolis 500 take place?

The Indianapolis 500, 6th race of the 2024 IndyCar Series season, will take place this Sunday, May 26 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Indianapolis 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Indianapolis 500 in the USA

The 6th race of the 2024 IndyCar Series season, the Indianapolis 500, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC.