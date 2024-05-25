One of Nascar's most iconic races, the Coca Cola 600, will be run this weekend, and here you can find out the scheduled time, and how you can catch all the action via live stream or television broadcast in the USA.

One of Nascar‘s most iconic races, the Coca-Cola 600, is scheduled for this weekend. To ensure you’re up to date, here’s everything you need to know, including the scheduled date, start time, and the various viewing or streaming options accessible online in the United States.

[Watch Coca Cola 600 online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In a weekend packed with races such as the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500 for motorsport fans, Nascar offers one of its most emblematic races, making it an ideal weekend for motorsport enthusiasts. The battle to secure spots in the playoffs remains fiercely competitive, with eight different drivers having won at least one race so far.

However, the fight for the top position is crucial, as the regular-season champion earns an automatic playoff entry along with 15 bonus playoff points. Charlotte Motor Speedway will be primed for the season’s longest race, promising excitement and thrills.

When will the Coca Cola 600 take place?

The Coca Cola 600, the longest 2024 Nascar Cup Series season, will take place this Sunday, May 26 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Austin Dillon and Chase Elliott race side by side – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Coca Cola 600: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Coca Cola 600 in the USA

This race of the 2024 Nascar Cup Series season, the Coca Cola 600, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox, PRN, Sirius XM.