Germany are set to clash with Italy in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1. Here, you’ll discover all the vital information, such as the match date, kick-off time, and the array of streaming choices accessible for viewers in the United States.

A new edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League begins, and after a very intense first day, with truly even matches, a second day is approaching that promises to be even better, featuring two standout games: the rematch between the finalists of the 2023 edition, Poland and the United States, and another highly anticipated match.

Undoubtedly, this is a duel between two teams with different aspirations but the same desire to win. Italy is one of the great powers of the tournament and aims to be among the best. On the other hand, Germany had a disappointing performance in 2023 (with a record of 3-9) and is seeking redemption this year.

When will the Germany vs Italy match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 between Germany and Italy will be played this Wednesday, May 22 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Germany national team – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Germany vs Italy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Germany vs Italy in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Men’s Nations League Week 1 game between Germany and Italy will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.