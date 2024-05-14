United State will face Thailand for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The United States will square off against Thailand for Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1. Delve into the essential particulars, such as the match date, kick-off time, and a range of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, all conveniently accessible right here.

It’s the debut of the American team, and fans are eagerly anticipating seeing the players who will vie for the title that eluded them last season. In the 2023 tournament, the United States reached the semifinals, where they were defeated 3-1 by Turkey, who ultimately emerged as the champions.

Subsequently, they lost the third-place match against Poland, finishing fourth—a position they undoubtedly aim to improve upon in 2024. Their debut opponents will be Thailand, a team looking to enhance their performance following a disappointing showing in 2023, where they secured 2 victories and suffered 10 defeats.

When will the United State vs Thailand match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 between United State and Thailand will be played this Wednesday, May 15 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Thailand Volleyball National Team – IMAGO / Xinhua

United State vs Thailand: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch United State vs Thailand in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between United State and Thailand will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.